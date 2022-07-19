How much more would the Lakers need even after a Kyrie Irving trade?

Charlie Day, wild-eyed and disheveled, stands in a mailroom. Papers are tacked on the wall. Red inked circles and lines map and overlap each other in hopes of leading to the answer he’s been actively searching for — who is Pepe Silvia?

The scene is, of course, from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. However, out in Lakerland, fans and media alike find themselves in a similar connecting of the dots predicament when it comes to deciphering Russell Westbrook’s future. And specifically, whether it will take place in Los Angeles.

With each passing day, and new rumor, it seems increasingly likely that Westbrook will once again find himself on a new team by the start of the new season. However, it may not come in Brooklyn, and in exchange for Kyrie Irving, like many had begun to believe.

Throughout the negotiating process between the Nets and Lakers, the latter have reportedly also checked in on other players, and trade packages that would ship out Westbrook.

To be clear, an Irving for Westbrook swap in some form could still transpire. There is also the possibility of a — albeit difficult — deal that could expand further which would also net the Lakers someone in addition to Irving, like a Buddy Hield or Eric Gordon.

While there is still a ton up in the air when it comes to how the team will choose to proceed, we will continue to attempt to decode the clues and unearth the truth on today's episode.

On this edition of “Talk-O-Tuesday,” hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla broke down the latest rumors surrounding Westbrook, Irving and the Lakers’ reported contingency plans that may be being discussed at the moment.

Later, the duo also discussed whether they think the most recent events (Westbrook firing his agent, Summer League shuns, etc.) have impacted the likelihood of trade in any way.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.