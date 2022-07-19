Lakers reportedly eyeing to pair Eric Gordon or Buddy Hield with Kyrie Irving

You know what’s better than perfectly executing Plan A? Perfectly executing Plan A and Plan B.

The Lakers have viewed Kyrie Irving as their ideal target this summer, but have also identified Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon as viable alternatives. However, according to new reports, those moves are not necessarily independent of one another.

Moves for Kyrie Irving or one of the other sharpshooters are not thought to be mutually exclusive as the Lakers are leaving open the possibility that they can pull off trades for both. In his latest episode of “The Lowe Post,” Zach Lowe of ESPN welcomed on colleague and Lakers beat writer Dave McMenamin to talk about the current state of affairs with the franchise.

McMenamin revealed some insight into the Lakers’ plans this offseason when it comes to filling out the remainder of their roster.

“They have interest in Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield, perhaps in addition to Kyrie and the piece that would have to be moved in order to get that done would be Talen Horton-Tucker. But, it could also end up being the Plan B if they can’t get this Kyrie situation to come to bear...”

McMenamin then went on to discuss the Nets and the belief held by some that Kevin Durant’s trade request had more to do with getting Irving out of Brooklyn than parting ways with the franchise itself.

Dave McMenamin on the Kyrie situation #Lakers pic.twitter.com/fj1SdvVOQI — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) July 18, 2022

Setting aside the potential of a 5000 IQ move by KD and the Nets, the Lakers aspect of this is interesting.

On paper, manifesting both plans seems plausible, but only if the Lakers insist on not including Talen Horton-Tucker in the trade to land Irving as that would be the big chip needed to trade for Buddy or Gordon. One of those certainly seems more attainable than the other, especially given the outgoing package.

Financially, any secondary deal like that would also require THT’s contract as the Lakers have very little else available to trade. Still, a package of THT and Kendrick Nunn plus Wenyen Gabriel’s non-guaranteed contract is enough to acquire either player in a trade.

Clearly, the Lakers are dreaming really big here. And while it’s not particularly likely that they do manage to make this happen, it’s smart for the Lakers to at least try and get it all done.

Every team typically begins a trade negotiation with greater aims than eventually end up being possible, and that appears to be what the Lakers are doing here.

