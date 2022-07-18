Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook talked on the phone

After LeBron James and Russell Westbrook couldn’t even look at each other in the gym at NBA Summer League and James appeared to both verbally and literally subtweet Westbrook over the weekend, you may have thought that there was no way the Lakers could ever possibly bring those two into training camp together.

Well, guess what, idiots. They got you good, because clearly everything is fine, as the latest report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports made clear.

LeBron and Russ (and Anthony Davis!) talked. ON THE PHONE. New season starts now:

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Oh damn, so Russ probably isn’t getting traded then, right?

While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said.

Ah, so nothing has changed, but now those three TALKED ON THE PHONE. Seems like everything is fixed, then, especially now that Haynes was the latest to report that “Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers.” Now obviously they’ll never trade him and everything is good.

In fact, I bet this phone call is probably all it took to get Westbrook to commit himself to doing things he’s never done in his entire 14-year career, and now he’ll suddenly become a three-and-D wing. Seems like they should have probably had this chat last year. Oh well. Problem solved. Consider this a warning, @NBA, this big three is gonna do all the things they said last summer, except actually do them this time. Mission accomplished.

