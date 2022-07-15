Jay Huff returns to help Lakers beat Pelicans

As per usual, the Lakers clobbered the New Orleans Pelicans, but this time in their Las Vegas Summer League exhibition game on Friday. The purple and gold were led to their 102-94 victory on Friday by the team’s current and former two-way contract signees Cole Swider and Jay Huff, who both combined for 31 points as they spoiled New Orleans' chance of securing their first ever (Summer League) championship.

Los Angeles got off to a sluggish start after trailing 27-19 to start the first quarter. Thankfully for them, Huff (who returned to action after being in health and safety protocols), Swider, and Mason Jones spearheaded a 15-4 run to start the second quarter to tie the game.

Swider, who had 21 points, continued to prove his worth with another remarkable performance shooting 45.5% (5-11) from the 3-point line. As did his fellow two-way contract teammate, Scotty Pippen Jr — who had 11 points of his own — wowed the crowd with some of his passing and scoring skills, and helped seal the game for the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Huff and Jones (who are both expected to suit up for the South Bay Lakers) stood out as well, helping carry the scoring load throughout the game. Lakers’ rookie Max Christie also had one of his best games, scoring 10 points in 2-4 3-point shooting on Friday.

Unfortunately, this will be the Lakers’ second to the last game in Las Vegas after failing to qualify for the semi-finals round. In their defense, this was only Huff’s first game with the roster as the Lakers badly missed him in their past three games while he was in the protocols. On the bright side, though, the purple and gold are on the verge of closing out their annual Summer League tour with a chance at three straight wins in a row.

The Lakers’ final summer game will be tomorrow on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT against the Dallas Mavericks. As for the Pelicans, well, since they won’t be competing for a championship, maybe they can use their time to keep subtweeting the Lakers instead.

That’s all, folks!

