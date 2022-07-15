It’s fair to guess that, entering a season during which he’ll turn 38 years old, LeBron James would like to win a fifth NBA championship and continue to add to his resume in the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) conversation. At this stage of his career, adding rings to his fingers is really the only thing — aside from (potentially) eventually passing fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time scoring — that will move the needle in the ongoing discussion of his legacy over the years to come.

However, not every single co-worker he’s ever had throughout his almost two decades in the NBA has shared the exact same mindset. And in a clip from the latest episode of his HBO show, “The Shop,” James made it clear that teammates who don’t care about winning at the highest level as much as he does bother him, and that their lack of commitment to doing whatever it takes to get there leaves him lying awake at night:

Fair or not fair, do you love that pressure at this point in your career? Of like win or bust, I don’t care about scoring titles, I don’t care about anything, it’s win or bust, do you like that pressure? “Yeah. I’m obsessed with it. With win or bust. And what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club.”

“It’s the gateway to being successful for a long period of time.” @KingJames discusses why team culture is so important and reflects on his early days in Cleveland on a new episode of #TheShop.



Huh. Well, that certainly felt targeted. Wonder who he could possibly be talking about?

Anyway, I’m sure your guesses are as good as mine. Let us know what you make of this in the comments below!

