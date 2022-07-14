Podcast: Which Summer League Laker is most likely to impact the 2022-23 season?

How tall is Scotty Pippen Jr.?

There are many questions that have come up from Summer League this year in Las Vegas, but nothing has caused as much disagreement between your “I Love Basketball” hosts Raj Chipalu and Sabreena Merchant as that particular query.

It’s not even a frivolous question — so much of a quote-unquote small guard’s success in the NBA depends on just how small they actually are, and Pippen is toeing the line between caretaker guard for the South Bay Lakers and the second-coming of Tyus Jones (you can guess which of your hosts landed on which end of that spectrum).

That topic was just the tip of the iceberg as Raj and Sabreena got into the weeds of Los Angeles Lakers Summer League, Raj because he can find a good player in anyone, and Sabreena because she would rather talk about anything else — including Pippen Jr.’s ability to break the paint against Summer League defenses — than the endless Kyrie Irving saga.

Raj and Sabreena also got into the overall vibe of Summer League and Sabreena’s takeaways from her first time attending. They shared their opinions about some of the top five picks and why no one in Vegas can stop talking about Lonzo Ball’s Summer League debut. They also got into their specific thoughts on this year’s Summer Lakers squad and speculated on which Laker has the best chance of impacting the 2022-23 NBA season.

