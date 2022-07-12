Lakers win first Las Vegas Summer League game, beat Clippers 83-72

The Lakers beat the Clippers in a Las Vegas edition of the “Battle for L.A,” winning 83-72. The win gives the team their first Summer League win in Sin City this year.

Javante McCoy again showed off his impressive shot-making in the second half, something he’s been doing throughout all of Summer League. He has displayed a knack for creating separation in isolation — perfect for these games in Las Vegas — fueling his 14 points.

South Bay Lakers Mason Jones and Nate Pierre-Louis had 15 and 10 points, respectively, while Sacha Killeya-Jones added 11 of his own as he continues to start in the place of Jay Huff who remains in health and safety protocols.

The Clippers were led by their young, up-and-coming prospects, most notably Brandon Boston Jr. He only shot 3-12 from the field, but his near 6’11’’ wingspan and athleticism gave the Lakers’ defense issues once he reached the paint. Boston found his way to the free-throw line 12 times, converting nine of his tries, ending in a three-way tie with Jones and Jay Scrubb for a game-high 15 points.

At the half, the Lakers trailed 46-43, but utilized a second quarter surge to cut down what was once a 12-point Clipper lead. Max Christie and the Lakers struggled with their shot for most of that first half, however, Christie was able to end the half in a splashy way with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Christie built on that first half ending by coming out aggressively in the second half, looking for his own shot often. The results were a mixed bag, as he finished the game 3-12 from the field with three turnovers. However, he did make two 3-pointers on the night, his best total yet in six career games.

The Lakers play again in Las Vegas on Friday, facing Kai Jones, Mark Williams, and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers lost 89-86 to the Hornets this past Sunday in the rare Summer League game ended by way of the sudden death double overtime period. After Friday’s game, the Lakers will have one final matchup that has yet to be determined, dependent upon how the standings ultimately shake out.

