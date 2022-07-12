What should be the Lakers’ cutoff line for in a Kyrie Irving trade?

As the Summer reaches its midpoint, the Lakers and Nets still find themselves engaged in an ongoing game of chicken. Their negotiations, which have centered on a Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook centered swap, have hit an impasse, leaving both teams waiting to see who blinks first.

The crux of the stalemate has reportedly still revolved around the Lakers’ reluctance to include two first round picks in the potential blockbuster. A perhaps final snag before the deal can cross the finish line. During an appearance on ESPN radio, Jovan Buha of The Athletic went as far to claim that if the second first rounder were put on the table that “Kyrie would be a Laker right now.”

While the two teams continue their discussions, the Lakers seem to also be engaged in other options just in case the Irving deal falls through. Most notably, with Indiana, in a reported “multiplayer” deal.

While a structure of a potential trade with the Pacers remains unknown, it is worth noting that Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have long been linked to the Lakers in the past. So much so, that there have also been suggestions that some within the organization would actually prefer them over an Irving acquisition.

This raises the question if whether or not this is the Lakers’ attempt at gaining leverage or a genuine rift in the short-term direction of the team — which brings us to today’s episode.

