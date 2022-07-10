The awkward dynamic between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

In any scenario, LeBron James sitting courtside would steal the show at a Summer League game. But what transpired on Friday was particularly noteworthy, though.

As a parade of people came to dap up LeBron courtside, teammate Russell Westbrook was not among them as the two sat at opposite ends of the court. That lack of interaction came nearly one year to the date when the two had a very public bromance in Las Vegas.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, I welcome in our own Cooper Halpern for a long overdue in-person episode in Las Vegas. We start off with the hot-button topic of the weekend in the odd staredown between James and Westbrook on Friday.

Then, the discussion moves to what is causing this awkward dynamic between Russ, LeBron and the Lakers. While Darvin Ham has remained adamant in Russ being part of next year’s team, the Lakers front office continues to shop him actively. While neither side is necessarily wrong in doing so, it’s creating a situation that showed itself publicly on Friday.

We also dive into reported Plan B of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner as well as some Summer League musings on Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie and Cole Swider.

