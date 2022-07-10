Lakers fall in double overtime to Hornets for second straight Las Vegas loss

A JT Thor 3-pointer on the second play of double overtime gave the Hornets a sudden-death victory over the Lakers on Sunday, 89-86.

In an apparent homage to the actual Lakers of last season, the Summer League Lakers blew multiple leads on the night as they fell to 0-2 in Las Vegas.

Mason Jones’ go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.4 seconds left in the first overtime and Cole Swider’s two free throws with 8.5 seconds left looked to have sealed the deal for the Lakers but a foul from Nate Pierre-Louis on a Ty-Shon Alexander 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left allowed the Hornets to tie the game.

Jones’ potential game-winner missed at the buzzer to set up the second overtime session. Scotty Pippen Jr. had the chance to win it to open the period but airballed a 3-pointer, setting up Thor’s winner.

Here’s a look at three big takeaways from the game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. continues to impress

The more Pippen Jr. plays this summer, the more he is standing out. He can score at multiple levels and can control an offense as well. He has a general feel for the game that can’t be taught and is really starting to make a case for potential minutes with the parent Lakers next season.

See a lot of Tyus Jones in Pippen Jr — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) July 11, 2022

Max Christie’s best showing

Summer Leauge has not treated Christie well, whether in San Francisco or Las Vegas. Sunday, though, marked the best game he’s had so far and easily his best stretch of ball. Christie made his first two shots of the game and mixed in a defensive stop as well.

He flashed more touch in his in-between game by knocking down a floater but still struggled to finish consistently. He still showed plenty to be impressed by defensively, but it was nice to see him mix in some strong offense, even if for just a fleeting moment, as well.

Man, Swider can shoot

Again, this isn’t breaking news and it’s been the constant theme for the Lakers this Summer League. But Swider is just absolute cash money from range. On Sunday, he hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of a close game, the latter of those while being fouled.

He finished the night going 5-8 from beyond the arc for his 19 points. The two-way signings for the team — Swider and Pippen Jr. — continue to be the two standouts, a positive sign for the Lakers so far this summer.

