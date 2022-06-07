 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lakers reportedly hold free agent workout on Tuesday including Langston Galloway, D.J. Wilson

The Lakers got an early start on free agency, holding a workout with a number of prime Remember Some Guys candidates, including by D.J. WIlson and Langston Galloway.

By Jacob Rude
Oklahoma City Blue v Birmingham Squadron Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images

It turns out when an NBA franchise wants to Remember Some Guys, they don’t simply tweet about it. They instead, invite them in for a workout. The Lakers reportedly held a free agent workout on Tuesday, inviting a number of players in ahead of the fresh crop of players entering free agency in July.

Right now, the Lakers do not have an open roster spot and thus could not sign any of those players. It would be an odd decision to sign a player a month before the start of free agency in a month. If a player is a free agent on June 7, they’ll be a free agent on July 1.

There are a couple of interesting names for various reasons among those that worked out. D.J. Wilson, for example, is a player that was drafted by the Bucks in 2017, a year before Ham joined the franchise as an assistant coach. Wilson spent 3.5 years in Milwaukee before being health, the last 2.5 of those alongside Ham.

Langston Galloway has had a lengthy career as a journeyman in the NBA, bouncing around between seven teams since entering the league in 2014. One of those did include Milwaukee, where he played three games this past season.

Each of Louis King and Kyle Guy are former Kings while Alize Johnson has struggled to latch onto a team. In reality, these are certainly longshot signings for the Lakers, but Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel both were free agents when signed and each turned into something of note, so perhaps the Lakers are looking to strike gold once again.

