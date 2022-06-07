Phil Handy reportedly set to stay with Lakers as part of Darvin Ham’s staff

Darvin Ham earned his first big win as Lakers head coach on Tuesday by retaining Phil Handy from last season’s coaching staff, according to multiple reports. Handy, one of the most respected assistants in the league, will be joined by Quinton Crawford as the holdovers from last season’s coaching staff.

Phil Handy, one of the top assistants in the league, has accepted the invitation of new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham to be a part of his coaching staff, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2022

ESPN story with @mcten on Lakers coach Darvin Ham letting go of several assistant coaches, keeping Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford on new staff: https://t.co/5iu3zk2m7A — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2022

As shown by Adrian Wojnarowski’s article, the news came directly on the heels of the team reportedly informing the likes of David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy and John Lucas III that they would not be retained next season.

The flip side of that in retaining Handy is as big a win as the Lakers could have when it comes to assembling a coaching staff. There was some uncertainty about whether he would return to the Lakers, particularly after expressing an interest in becoming a head coach. But after not receiving an interview or much consideration for either the Lakers or any other opening across the league, he will return to Los Angeles as part of Ham’s staff.

Crawford will return to the Lakers as well this season. Last year, Crawford served as the team’s head coach for the Summer League, offering Lakers fans their first glimpse at Austin Reaves.

Ham, now, will move on to external candidates to bring to the Lakers to fill out the remainder of his coaching staff. There are any number of names that could be considered, including some of those that were interviewed during the search for a head coach. So far, there have been no other reports about names Ham is considering, though as Wojnarowski reports, the conversations have been ongoing for weeks.

