David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, John Lucas III reportedly will not return to Lakers next season

In an unsurprising move, Darvin Ham’s first decisions on his coaching staff for the Lakers next season is confirming the departures of most of Frank Vogel’s staff from last season. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy and John Lucas III have all been informed that they will not be retained.

More than the names mentioned by McMenamin, it’s the name not mentioned that is sure to draw more interest. Phil Handy is a notable exclusion from that list as his future with the franchise is still uncertain.

Regarded as one of the more respected assistant coaches and player development minds in the league, Handy had campaigned publicly for a head coaching opportunity. However, neither the Lakers nor any other franchise interviewed him this summer, leaving him in an interesting position now moving forward.

It’s uncommon, but not unheard of, for members of a coaching staff to be retained by a new head coach. While more often the new coach wants to build his own staff, a coach like Handy isn’t often available as part of the previous staff.

As for the departing coaches, Fizdale is the most noteworthy of the group. Last season, he served as the interim head coach for the Lakers in December amid the team’s COVID outbreak. It was an underwhelming stretch, though, as the Lakers went 1-5 in the games coached by Fizdale.

Lucas III was hired by the Lakers prior to last season while Penberthy was promoted from shooting coach to a front of bench role after the departure of Lionel Hollins last summer.

