Johnny Juzang leads latest Lakers pre-draft workout

On Monday evening, the Lakers had their latest NBA draft workout with hometown prospect Johnny Juzang the highlight of the crop of prospects. Juzang was born in Los Angeles, played high school basketball at Harvard-Westlake School and eventually played two seasons at UCLA.

Here’s the full list of prospects that took part in the workout:

Remy Martin – Kansas

Johnny Juzang – UCLA

Jermaine Samuels – Villanova

Michael Devoe – Georgia Tech

Haowen Guo – Shanghai Sharks

Kenneth Lofton Jr. – Louisiana Tech

For the Bruins last season, Juzang averaged 15.6 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line. It was Juzang’s performance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament that many would remember Juzang for.

The Bruins made a run to the Final Four with Juzang leading the way, averaging 22.8 points per game in the tournament on 50.9% shooting from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line. The best game of that run came in the Final Four loss to Gonzaga when he scored 29 points on 12-18 shooting from the field, including the game-tying shot in overtime that preceded Jalen Suggs’ memorable game-winner.

While Juzang isn’t in DraftExpress’ latest NBA mock draft, he is ranked in the top 100 of Sam Vecenie of The Athletic’s big board, making him one of the few players actually ranked that the Lakers have worked out.

Haowen Guo is an interesting prospect because of his unique route. The 22-year old prospect has played four seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 14.5 points per game last season, shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.5% from the 3-point line. He has also competed in the 2019 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in seven games.

