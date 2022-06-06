Rasheed Wallace reportedly set to join Darvin Ham’s coaching staff

Here’s to hoping Lakers fans have made amends with the 2004 Pistons.

The Lakers may have reportedly agreed to a deal with their first assistant coach on Darvin Ham’s staff in Rasheed Wallace. The news first circulated Monday morning when Penny Hardaway, head coach of the University of Memphis where Wallace had served as an assistant part of last season, noted that Wallace was likely leaving to join the Lakers.

According to Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Hardaway said that Wallace was going to join Ham’s staff once he landed a head coaching gig.

“I think Rasheed might be going to LA with Darvin Ham. That was the deal from the beginning,” Hardaway said. “If Darvin had gotten a job last year, Rasheed had already promised him that he was going to go with him. So, I’m thinking this year, with him getting the Lakers job, (Wallace) might still be going along with that process.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic then reported that the two sides had agreed to a deal before walking it back shortly thereafter.

For further context: Wallace was recently identified as a candidate for Ham’s staff. The two sides have not yet reached a formal contract stage. https://t.co/IPlsixreVL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2022

As noted by Charania, Ham and Wallace were teammates in Detroit for two seasons, including in 2003-04 when the Pistons knocked off the Lakers in the Finals to capture the title. The Lakers got their revenge in 2010 when they beat the Celtics, with Wallace, in the Finals.

Sheed’s time with Memphis and Hardaway had been a little sporadic. According to Munz, he had left the program in December of 2021 but was back on campus this summer helping do individual workouts, signaling a potential return.

Outside of his time with the Tigers, Sheed’s coaching career is limited. He spent a season with the Pistons as an assistant coach in 2013-14, but was not brought back when Stan Van Gundy took over. He also served as a high school coach in Durham, NC, as well.

Because of that general lack of experience, it seems likely he would be slotted into a player development role within the coaching staff. Given a recent appearance around a year ago on ESPN, it might be best if he isn’t making important decisions.

Rasheed Wallace on Russ about a year ago: “He’s the best player in the world”



Peep the reactions of the other 3 at the moment he says it https://t.co/OYXBhhJUqi pic.twitter.com/Hk7uhGEMbH — LakersGuru (@GuruLakers) June 6, 2022

For now, we’ll wait for more official word, which likely won’t come until a full staff is announced. But Sheed is certainly an interesting first hire, to say the least.

