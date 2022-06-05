What’s next for the Lakers this offseason?

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced Darvin Ham’s hiring prior to the weekend, checking off the first part of their offseason to-do list. Now, the team will have a series of moves that will have to nail to make it a completely successful offseason.

In this week’s episode of “Can U DIg It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and I discuss the Lakers offseason so far and what is still to come. Before that, though, we talk about the first two games of the NBA Finals, including the Warriors’ Game 2 win on Sunday.

Then, we discuss the latest happenings in Lakers land, ranging from reports that Juwan Howard was the team’s clear No. 1 option if he had been interested. Both of us agree that would have been a suitable option, even if Ham is a great consolation prize.

There’s also a discussion on the front office seemingly learning from its mistakes, highlighted by the lack of bumbling the coaching search as they did last time and also their concession of keeping Kurt Rambis out of coaching meetings next season.

The show wraps with a farewell from Christian and this is his last episode of the podcast. We talk about how far the show has come and how much fun we’ve had doing the show together over the last two years.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day's news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.