What will the Lakers do with Russell Westbrook this offseason?

After a woefully unsuccessful season in Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook’s future will be one of the key storylines of the offseason for the Lakers.

It’s hard to imagine Russell Westbrook being a Laker for the 2022-23 season, but it was hard to imagine things going as poorly as they did last season for the SoCal native. Very early on in the season, it was apparent things were going awry and the rest of the season played out with frustrations piling up and boiling over in Westbrook’s exit interview.

Now, the Lakers are set to navigate an offseason in which Westbrook will be one of the constant topics of discussion. Early on, it seemed more a matter of when and where Westbrook would be traded, not if.

But as the sour feelings of the season slipped more into the distant past, the likelihood of Russ coming back seemed to grow. Perhaps it’s a bargaining strategy, perhaps it’s an earnest stance by the Lakers. Regardless, it’s far from a given that Westbrook is gone next season, a far cry from where fans and the team stood months prior.

As a result, the reports and rumors have been plentiful about Westbrook’s future. Whether that will continue to be in Los Angeles or somewhere across the country like New York, Indiana, Oklahoma City or anywhere else will remain to be seen in the coming months. It’s not just trade rumors, though, as the Lakers could potentially buy out Westbrook or waive and stretch him to save money in the short term.

With all of that being said, here we will provide you a central hub to stay up to date on all the latest rumors and reports about Russell Westbrook’s future. Whether it ranges from trade rumors to discussions on whether the team will keep him or potentially ways the team might part ways, anything regarding Russ’ future can be found here in this constantly-updating stream.

