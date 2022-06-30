Is Kyrie Irving the only player who can save the Lakers?

The biggest news on day one of NBA free agency had nothing to do with a free agent, but rather Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. And when a tree falls in Brooklyn, its repercussions are felt throughout the league, especially in Los Angeles.

Now that Durant is on his way out, there is little incentive for the Nets to retain Kyrie Irving. And that once again opens the door for the Lakers to get into the sweepstakes for a player who the team has interest in and the means to acquire. Unlike other players of Irving’s caliber, his quixotic nature, to say the least, limits his value around the league and allows the asset-poor Lakers to get into the discussion.

On the latest episode of “I Love Basketball”, Raj and Sabreena once again tried to determine if all of the off-court drama should preclude the Lakers from getting involved with Kyrie Irving, and once again, they diverged on what the team should do.

One factor that has brought Sabreena closer to Raj’s point of view is the overall state of the Lakers’ roster, which after the opening day of free agency, looks no closer to being a championship-contending group. Raj and Sabreena discussed what they learned about the Lakers’ overall team-building philosophy through their first round of free-agent signings, if it makes sense for the players they have, and whether fans should have faith in the front office going forward.

