Lakers reportedly agree to minimum deal with Troy Brown Jr.

The Lakers clearly have a clear intent on getting younger as they have reportedly agreed to a deal with Troy Brown Jr. The former first-round pick was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Free agent Troy Brown Jr. has agreed to a minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Last season, Brown played 66 games for the Bulls, starting seven of them, and played 16 minutes per game. He averaged just 4.3 points per contest and shot 35.3% from the 3-point line. That figure represents both a figure that is below league average and also a career-best mark for Brown, a sign of the struggles he’s had during his career.

Brown is a career 33.7% 3-point shooter and has hit just 42.9% of his total field goals in four years in the league. Originally drafted by the Wizards with the No. 15 pick, Brown was part of a 3-team deal that included seven players total between Washington, Boston and Chicago.

A change of scenery did little to help Brown as his minutes and production decreased with a competitive Chicago team this season. Brown fell out of the rotation late in the year, playing in 10 of the final 15 games of the season but seeing less than seven minutes of action in seven of those games. Two of the exceptions came in the final two games of the season when the Bulls rested role players.

The Lakers represent another change of scenery and, potentially, another new lease. If nothing else, he represents the team’s commitment to get younger, faster and more athletic as he, Lonnie Walker IV and Damian Jones — the team’s first three signings of the day — all are 27 years old or younger.

After piecing together a team last year that was full of aging veteran pieces, the Lakers are shifting far in the other direction this season, a sensible idea that hopefully pays much better dividends than the end result last season.

