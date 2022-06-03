Carmelo Anthony tweets support of Brittney Griner: ‘She is a human and she needs to come home’

For over three months, Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia with no sign of a release imminent. Her case is one that has many layers to it — and is fully explained here better than I could ever do it — and has gained publicity in recent weeks, but it can be simplified to the fact that she was withheld in the airport in Moscow after authorities claimed they found hashish oil in her luggage.

That, though, was in early March and Griner is still in custody in Russia. Originally, many around her and the WNBA asked the media not to make a big deal about it but as she’s remained in the country and America has declared her “wrongfully detained” in the last month, more and more attention has been brought to the case.

Among those to speak out of late was Carmelo Anthony on Friday as he tweeted out a video of support for Griner.

Today is the 105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. Day 105! It is time to bring her home! Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition: https://t.co/C7ybZpPKcR #WeareBG pic.twitter.com/q1zoNQaQDD — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) June 3, 2022

The link Melo included in the tweet leads to a website where the first pop-up is for a petition fans can sign on Change.org. As of the time of this post, the petition has just 242,000 signatures.

The site also encourages fans to post #WeAreBG content to social media to help encourage others to sign the petition and to tag the White House and your respective representatives in the posts as well.

Unfortunately, bringing attention to the matter in a variety of ways is about the extent of what can be done right now, at least for those of us sitting at home. Everything else is in the hands of the two governments.

But while you’re here, take a moment to sign the petition, tweet out the link or share it on other social media platforms to help spread the word and get Brittney Griner back home.

