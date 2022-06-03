What does the Lakers’ pre-draft and combine medical and testing process look like?

The Lakers remain without a draft pick in the 2022 NBA draft — although there have been rumors of the team trying to buy their way into the second round — but it hasn’t stopped them from doing their due diligence with NBA pre-draft workouts and scouting at the combine.

A key of this pre-draft and combine process is the medical component, where the league and teams are doing their medical due diligence on the health and history of players.

What does that process entail? I explained in the following video:

What we see of the combine and pre-draft process is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for potential draftees, their agents and agencies in general.

The medical testing and process is one part of that and it can be a crucial tipping point — in either direction — for how teams view players’ potential, and their subsequent draft position, helping teams either clear players or potentially flagging future or current health concerns. As a result, what the Lakers discover as they go through it may affect whether they choose to ultimately buy or trade for a pick, or wait for undrafted free agency.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.