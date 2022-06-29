Tracker: Every player the Lakers have been connected to in free agency

The 2022 NBA free agency moratorium, when teams can begin negotiating with players, officially opens on Thursday, June 30 at 3 p.m. PT. While that marks the official beginning of free agency, rumors have long since started. Predictably, the Lakers have found themselves and will continue to find themselves in the middle of many of those rumors.

With that in mind, below is a list of every player they’ve been connected to during free agency, sorted alphabetically. We will be keeping this as updated with as many reputable reports as possible. For those that don’t scroll Twitter endlessly and even for those that do, bookmark this page to stay informed.

Available players connected to the Lakers

Mo Bamba

Along with a number of other teams, Mo Bamba was linked to the Lakers by Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. The big man was non-tendered by the Magic and entered unrestricted free agency. Jovan Buha of The Athletic offered the same links between the Lakers and Bamba, potentially for the taxpayer mid-level exception (TPMLE),

Nicolas Batum

Jevon Carter

Looking to make improvements defensively, the Lakers have expressed interest in Jevon Carter, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Nemanja Bjelica

After spending a season as a role player for the title-winning Warriors, Bjelica could look for a bigger role with the Lakers interested as a minimum signing, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Gary Harris

Another former Magic player, Gary Harris would be a potential wing target for the TPMLE, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Danuel House, Jr.

Once a strong 3-and-D candidate in Houston, Danuel House Jr. still could command the TPMLE from the Lakers this summer, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Jeremy Lamb

Long a target by the Lakers throughout the years, Jeremy Lamb has been linked to the Lakers by Jovan Buha of The Athletic as a minimum signing.

Caleb Martin

After a season in Miami where he became a contributor for the Heat, Martin is set for a pay raise and is a TPMLE target, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Cody Martin

Also according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have interest in both Martin twins with Cody coming off a strong year in Charlotte as well.

Otto Porter

After winning a title, Otto Porter could be set for a pay raise with the Lakers a team interested in him with their TPMLE, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Among the many bargain bin signings linked to the Lakers by Jovan Buha of The Athletic is Juan Toscano-Anderson, a big man from Golden State who had a smaller role in the Warriors playoffs last season.

Coby White

One of the few trade candidates not associated specifically with a Russell Westbrook trade, Coby White is reportedly someone those around the league believe could be targeted by the Lakers, according to Dan Woike of the LA Times.

T.J. Warren

Once the Michael Jordan of the bubble in Orlando, T.J. Warren has had injuries derail his most recent seasons, making him a potential target for the TPMLE this summer, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

