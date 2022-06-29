Which types of players should the Lakers target in free-agency?

The click-clacking of keyboard keys refreshing Twitter for Woj-bombs, the stuttering audio of trying to enter an NBA rumors space, and Brian Windhorst shading the Lakers on live television in a not-so-subtle campaign to get LeBron back to Cleveland — these are the chaotic sounds that can only mean one thing: the start of NBA free agency.

Although there are technically still hours to go before players can officially meet with and commit to teams, movement has already commenced. For many, Wednesday was a day of decision, as it marked the deadline for teams and players to determine whether their respective contracts would be opted into, or out of.

The Lakers announced that they chose to retain the likes of Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel for the upcoming season. And although Austin Reaves’ had no team option, he will also be back within the team's plans going forward, though his contact reportedly will be non-guaranteed. All three players were bright spots in what was an otherwise bleak season for the team, so their returns were both warranted and somewhat expected.

With their in-house matters addressed, the Lakers will now turn their attention toward the open market, where they will have six open roster spots to fill. This brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday (on a Wednesday), hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discuss the returns of Johnson, Gabriel and Reaves as well as cover the latest rumors surrounding the Lakers with free-agency is set to kick off.

The duo also consider which types of players the team should prioritize come Thursday, whether Malik Monk is the right target for the team’s taxpayer mid-level exception and give their latest temperature check on Russell Westbrook trades.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.