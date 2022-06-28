Lakers announce Summer League roster, Austin Reaves not included

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their roster for the upcoming California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, highlighted by 2022 draft pick Max Christie. More notable than Christie’s inclusion, though, is Austin Reaves’ exclusion from the roster.

Along with Christie, both of the team’s two-way signings in Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. will be playing. A good chunk of this roster was already known in the aftermath of the NBA draft last week.

The noteworthy additions since then are former South Bay/Los Angeles Lakers Mac McClung, Mason Jones and Jay Huff. Each spent various amounts of time as two-way signings for the Lakers last season and each saw limited amounts of time on the court for the parent Lakers as well.

Fellow South Bay Lakers Paris Bass and Nate Pierre-Louis will also play on the Summer League team. Fabian White Jr. is the only new addition the roster whose inclusion had yet to be reported on the site.

For Reaves, there is no finality to his exclusion from the roster. It is a flexible situation in which the Lakers could add him to the roster at a later date.

One reason he is not listed on the roster could be that the team has not officially picked up his team option for next season, so he is not technically on the Lakers’ roster. The deadline for his option is on Wednesday, which means the team could pick up his option, and then add him to the roster after the fact.

The Lakers’ first Summer League games will come at the California Classic where they will meet the Heat on Saturday, July 2 at the Chase Center in the first of their two games in San Francisco. They kick off play in Vegas on July 8.

