Lakers draft Max Christie with the No. 35 pick

With the No. 35 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the LA Lakers selected Max Christie, having acquired the pick earlier in the day when they sent out a future second-rounder and cash to the Magic.

Christie is a 6’5” shooting guard from Michigan State who averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in his lone collegiate season. He is expected to become a sharpshooter from beyond the arc despite converting just 31.7 percent of his 3-pointers last season. He’s also a decent defender who can defend both guards and wings.

The Lakers are using their one and only pick in this year’s draft on Christie, who they likely hope can help them win basketball games this season. And considering how successful the Lakers’ scouting department has been at finding undervalued talent, it’s going to be interesting to see if they can once again secure a steal in the second round.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information and analysis as it develops, but for now, what do you think of the pick? Let us know in the comments below.