Lakers trade for pick No. 35 from Magic in 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft from the Orlando Magic, first reported by multiple sources before being officially confirmed by the Lakers. In exchange, the Lakers are sending out a future second-round pick and cash.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Orlando's pick at No. 35 for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Lakers have a Washington second in 2028. If I had to guess, Orlando gets the higher or LAL or WAS https://t.co/QpDyaYDgkk — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) June 23, 2022

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have acquired the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second round pick and cash considerations. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 23, 2022

The last time the Lakers bought a draft pick, ironically, it also came from the Magic. In 2019, the Lakers bought the No. 46 pick from Orlando and selected Talen Horton-Tucker. Coincidentally, he is also the last player the Lakers drafted.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka had expressed a desire to trade for a draft pick and utilize their scouting department that has made a habit of finding diamonds in the rough. A bit surprisingly, the Lakers were able to work out a trade ahead of the draft itself.

Even despite not having a pick during the predraft process, the Lakers had brought in a number of prospects that were considered second-round picks for workouts. That confidence in their ability to acquire a pick clearly paid off and now the Lakers are positioned to take advantage of those workouts.

Feels particularly relevant now, but here's the guys the Lakers worked out or interviewed that are also in @Sam_Vecenie's top 100 prospects list pic.twitter.com/g2VI0ohN9B — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) June 23, 2022

For a full list of players the Lakers worked out this predraft process, take a look at our draft workout tracker.

The No. 35 pick is the highest pick the Lakers have had since 2018 when they selected Moritz Wagner with the No. 25 pick. It’s the highest second round pick they’ve had since drafting Ivica Zubac No. 32 overall in the 2016 NBA draft.

It’s a sweet spot the Lakers find themselves in at the No. 35 pick as they could take advantage of a prospect that may have slipped out of the first round while also not having to offer a guaranteed contract that comes with first round selections.

The current No. 35 pick — albeit mocked to the Magic and not the Lakers — in DraftExpress’ latest mock draft is Kendall Brown, a 19-year-old wing from Baylor. Khalifa Diop, who the Lakers worked out in the week leading up to the draft, is slotted at No. 39 to the Cavaliers. SB Nation’s own Ricky O’Donnell has Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji as the No. 35 prospect in his big board.

