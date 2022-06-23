Does the three-star model still make sense for the Lakers?

The Lakers keep coming up in conversations surrounding Kyrie Irving, most certainly as a leverage play, but it’s silly season and he’s one of the most unpredictable athletes in recent memory, so the “I Love Basketball” crew is ready to entertain some baseless speculation.

Considering that Irving is likely the best possible player the Lakers will be linked to during the offseason, Raj was more than ready to break down how exactly the point guard would work in Los Angeles, and why the basketball fit would be sublime — whenever Irving feels up to playing.

Sabreena was plenty prepared to pour cold water on any overzealousness given the concerns about Irving’s personality and the cap mechanics of bringing Irving over in a trade. The two of them then spent some time talking about if the Lakers should keep big-game hunting or if it makes sense to build depth next to their two existing stars.

After that, Raj and Sabreena got into the Jerami Grant trade and what it means for the value of first-round picks in this market — and in what is becoming a weekly tradition, they compare Grant to Andrew Wiggins. They close with some thoughts on the NBA Draft, why the Lakers really need to buy at least on pick in this year’s draft, and express some nostalgia for all the young Lakers who have gotten away.

