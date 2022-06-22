2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

The offseason will unofficially kick off with the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, bringing a new crop of prospects into the league. The Lakers will head into the night on the outside looking in, though that could change by the end of the night as they are looking to buy a second round draft pick.
With or without the Lakers, though, the night is set to be an exciting one, as is often the case with the draft. Intrigue at the top of the draft as to who will be selected with not just the No. 1 overall pick — Jabari Smith is the correct favorite at -300 while Paolo Banchero is at +290 — but across the opening handful of picks as the group of Smith, Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey have separated themselves as the top prospects.
With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming NBA draft.
When?
Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where?
The draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The first round of the draft will be televised on ABC and ESPN with the second round of the draft being broadcast only on ESPN.
What’s the draft order?
Here’s the full draft order (note: the Bucks and Heat each forfeited second round picks due to tampering violations last offseason, leaving just 58 picks in this year’s draft).
1st Round:
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
15. Charlotte
16. Atlanta
17. Houston
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio
21. Denver
22. Memphis
23. Philadelphia
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City
2nd Round:
31. Indiana
32. Orlando
33. Toronto
34. Oklahoma City
35. Orlando
36. Portland
37. Sacramento
38. San Antonio
39. Cleveland
40. Minnesota
41. New Orleans
42. New York
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta
45. Charlotte
46. Detroit
47. Memphis
48. Minnesota
49. Sacramento
50. Minnesota
51. Golden State
52. New Orleans
53. Boston
54. Washington
55. Golden State
56. Cleveland
57. Portland
58. Indiana
Why don’t the Lakers have their picks?
The Lakers’ first round pick went to the Pelicans at No. 8 this season, one of the final draft picks still owed to New Orleans from the Anthony Davis trade. Their second round pick was traded away in the deal that sent out Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones in the 2019 offseason to clear cap space for the Lakers to trade for AD while also chasing Kawhi Leonard. That pick eventually landed with the Spurs at No. 38.
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.
Loading comments...