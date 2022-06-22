2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

The offseason will unofficially kick off with the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, bringing a new crop of prospects into the league. The Lakers will head into the night on the outside looking in, though that could change by the end of the night as they are looking to buy a second round draft pick.

With or without the Lakers, though, the night is set to be an exciting one, as is often the case with the draft. Intrigue at the top of the draft as to who will be selected with not just the No. 1 overall pick — Jabari Smith is the correct favorite at -300 while Paolo Banchero is at +290 — but across the opening handful of picks as the group of Smith, Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey have separated themselves as the top prospects.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming NBA draft.

When?

Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where?

The draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The first round of the draft will be televised on ABC and ESPN with the second round of the draft being broadcast only on ESPN.

What’s the draft order?

Here’s the full draft order (note: the Bucks and Heat each forfeited second round picks due to tampering violations last offseason, leaving just 58 picks in this year’s draft).

1st Round:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte

16. Atlanta

17. Houston

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio

21. Denver

22. Memphis

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City

2nd Round:

31. Indiana

32. Orlando

33. Toronto

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio

39. Cleveland

40. Minnesota

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit

47. Memphis

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento

50. Minnesota

51. Golden State

52. New Orleans

53. Boston

54. Washington

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland

57. Portland

58. Indiana

Why don’t the Lakers have their picks?

The Lakers’ first round pick went to the Pelicans at No. 8 this season, one of the final draft picks still owed to New Orleans from the Anthony Davis trade. Their second round pick was traded away in the deal that sent out Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones in the 2019 offseason to clear cap space for the Lakers to trade for AD while also chasing Kawhi Leonard. That pick eventually landed with the Spurs at No. 38.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.