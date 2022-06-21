Darvin Ham reportedly adds Bucks assistant Schuyler Rimmer to Lakers coaching staff

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to another deal for an assistant coach to join Darvin Ham’s staff, this one whose connections to the Lakers’ lead man are far more apparent. Per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, current Bucks assistant video coordinator and player development coach Schuyler Rimmer announced he is leaving Milwaukee for Los Angeles.

As you can probably tell from the picture we chose for this story, there is next to nothing on the internet about Rimmer. According to RealGM, he was hired in his current role with the Bucks in July of 2018 and maintained that position throughout his time with the franchise.

What role he’ll have in Los Angeles remains to be seen, but outside of that, the only other information on Rimmer comes from the piece linked in Owczarski’s above tweet. Nonetheless, it is a very insightful piece on how important Rimmer has been to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s development.

Having that type of big man as a developmental coach could be hugely valuable for someone like Anthony Davis. Similar to Giannis, Davis likely hasn’t had many bigs to bang up against in warm-ups. That could also be part of the reason Ham may be considering Rasheed Wallace as an assistant as well.

This also fits the more hands-on philosophy Ham had when discussing filling out his coaching staff. In lieu of offensive or defensive coordinators or specialists, Ham preferred coaches who could “roll up their sleeves” and do work on the court.

While nothing so far has been made official, the other reported new hiring to the Lakers’ coaching staff was that of Chris Jent. Early reports stated the Lakers would have ample head coaching experience on their staff and neither Jent nor Rimmer have that, meaning potentially more of that experience is on the way.

