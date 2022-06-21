Shareef O’Neal has predraft workout with Lakers on Tuesday

Shareef O’Neal found his way into the Lakers facility on Tuesday as part of the team’s latest crop of prospects brought in for a predraft workout. It was previously reported that Shareef, son of NBA and Lakers legend Shaq, would workout with the team ahead of the draft.

Here’s a full list of the prospects in Tuesday’s workout.

Jordan Hall – St. Joseph’s

Cole Swider – Syracuse

Orlando Robinson – Fresno State

Kyler Edwards – Houston

Isaiah Whaley – UConn

Shareef O’Neal – LSU

O’Neal’s basketball career hasn’t been quite what he or others anticipated it would be when he was a four-star prospect in high school. A heart condition and various other injuries derailed him from getting on the court at either UCLA or LSU, his father’s alma mater that he transferred to after a season after a season with the Bruins.

Across 37 games in college, O’Neal averaged 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds on 40.5% shooting from the field and 20.8% shooting from 3-point range. He attempted just 24 3-pointers in that span and only 84 total shots in three years of college basketball.

Swider’s workout on Tuesday is his second with the Lakers during this predraft process. Previously, Swider was part of the second workout announced by the team on May 27.

Orlando Robinson is one of two prospects ranked in Sam Vecenie of The Athletic’s list of the top 100 prospects, coming in at No. 74. Here’s a snippet of the summary he gives of Robinson:

Robinson is kind of an older-school, post-up big. He’s a good, productive post player. It’s just hard to find a ton of value for these heavier-footed bigs in today’s NBA. He’d need to be a pretty lights-out shooter in order to make it work, given how few post opportunities he would get in the league today.

The other prospect is Jordan Hall, a 6’9” wing out of St. John’s. Hall averaged 14.1 points per game last season but was a career 35.8% 3-point shooter in two seasons.

For a full list of players the Lakers have announced workouts for during the predraft process, visit our tracker.

