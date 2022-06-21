Kendrick Nunn reportedly picks up player option for $5.2 million

Kendrick Nunn has reportedly made official what he already confirmed himself he would be doing this offseason in picking up his player option for next season, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Nunn’s option is worth $5.2 million and will make him the fifth-most expensive contract currently on the Lakers’ books.

Nunn did not play a game last season after suffering a bone bruise in his knee during the preseason. A rehab process that was derailed multiple times led to Nunn never recovering before season’s end.

During his exit interview, Nunn stated he would be picking up his option, a move that always felt obvious. While Nunn came in at a bit of a discount in the 2021 offseason, a year of not seeing the court would have likely led to a contract worth less than the $5.2 million he’ll now make from the Lakers.

All of the things that made Nunn a valuable addition to the Lakers’ roster still apply. He’s a dynamic, still-young guard that was a big piece of a Miami team that made the Finals. Assuming he’s healthy now, Nunn could provide the team with another option at point guard and fill a hole in the roster.

The possibility remains, though, that Lakers also use Nunn in a trade. He was dangled in trades for much of last season, including being packaged with Talen Horton-Tucker and a first round pick in hopes of finding an upgrade. With Nunn picking up his option, the Lakers could again offer that package to teams across the league interested in two expiring smallish contracts.

Whatever Nunn’s future holds, and wherever it may be, here’s to hoping it all plays out with him back on the court and contributing to winning basketball after battling through what must have been a personally frustrating season.

