Lakers announce Las Vegas Summer League schedule

The NBA announced the league-wide schedules for the first four games of the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday with the Lakers among those included. A host of Western Conference rivals await the Lakers this season in Vegas, starting with the first game on Friday, July 8 against the Suns.

Here are the Lakers’ first four games of Summer League in Vegas:

Friday, July 8 - vs. Suns, 7 p.m. Pacific, ESPN2

Sunday, July 10 - vs. Hornets, 6:30 p.m. Pacific, NBATV

Tuesday, July 12 - vs. Clippers, 8 p.m. Pacific, NBATV

Friday, July 15 - vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. Pacific, ESPN2

Following those four games, every team is guaranteed one playoff game. The two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 17. Every other team will meet in a fifth game on either July 16 or July 17.

Prior to their trip to Vegas, the Lakers will take part in the California Classic when they play the Heat on July 2 and the Warriors on July 3. Both games will take place in the Chase Center in San Francisco and will be broadcast on NBA TV.

As of now, there is little known of the makeup of the Lakers’ Summer League team. Austin Reaves, the lone season-long Lakers rookie last season, was uncertain of his status for the Summer League team earlier this offseason. It would seem probable that the likes of Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown, both of whom played on last year’s team and finished the year in the Lakers’ system, would play for this season’s Summer League team.

Outside of that, the roster will likely be comprised of a potential draft pick this year and undrafted free agents, potentially those that the Lakers have worked out in recent weeks.

