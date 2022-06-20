Who should the Lakers target in the 2022 NBA Draft?

While the Los Angeles Lakers have not yet bought an NBA draft pick, they are certainly interested in doing so, as general manager Rob Pelinka himself confirmed. Given the availability of picks in the second round each year, it feels likely the Lakers will be able to buy a pick and make a selection in the draft for a player they would roster for the first time since selecting Talen Horton-Tucker in 2019.

With that in mind, in this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, I welcome in draft guru and Lakers fan Mike Garcia to talk about a wealth of prospects the Lakers could target. With the team still not technically owning a pick, we cover a wide range of prospects from first round prospects that could slide, second round picks that could be gems and undrafted prospects.

A pair of players Mike particularly has taken an eye to in the lead-up to the draft has been Keon Ellis of Alabama and Jabari Walker of Colorado. Each brings a high energy and motor to the court as well as some defensive acumen while being taller wings, a trio of needs for the Lakers after last season.

We also take a look at some bigs that could help the Lakers, some shooters and a handful of UCLA prospects that have either worked out or been interviewed by the Lakers. Mike, who nailed Austin Reaves as a prospect the Lakers should target last season, tries to predict this year’s Austin Reaves to wrap up the show as well.

