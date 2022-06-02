Scotty Pippen Jr. highlights latest Lakers pre-draft workout

Scotty Pippen Jr. is among the list of prospects that will work out for the Lakers on Friday as part of their latest pre-draft workouts ahead of the 2022 NBA draft. And to clear up any confusion or something that may slip through the cracks, yes, Scotty Pippen Jr. is related to NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Here’s a look at all the prospects the Lakers will be bringing in:

Lucas Williamson – Loyola Chicago

Hyunjung Lee – Davidson

Paul Atkinson Jr. – Notre Dame

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Jamal Cain – Oakland

Gaige Prim – Missouri State

Over the last three seasons, Pippen has started all but one of the 90 games he played for Vanderbilt. Last season for the Commodores, he averaged 20.4 points on 41.6% shooting from the field and 32.5% shooting from the 3-point line. Over his three seasons, Pippen did average 4.3 assists per game.

At 6’1”, the younger Pippen did not get the size of his father but still managed a more than respectable career in college. Still, like the rest of the prospects in this workout and so many they’ve brought in over recent weeks, none are expected to be drafted later this month. Pippen, though, is an LA-native that attended Sierra Canyon, the same school LeBron James’ son Bronny attends.

Cain is an interesting prospect coming off a big season in his one year at Oakland. After spending four seasons at Marquette, Cain transferred to Oakland where he averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds. He shot 49.9% from the field and 29.8% from the 3-point line, but is a career 35.1% 3-point shooter as a 6’7” forward.

This will be the fifth announced workout for the Lakers with each one containing six prospects.

