Report: Hawks, Pistons willing to sell second-round picks as Lakers look to buy

It’s not a secret that the Lakers are looking to move up into the draft. A report indicating as much preceded general manager Rob Pelinka flat out admitting the team wanted to acquire a pick in this month’s draft.

Finding a team to trade with will be the tricky part as the supply isn’t always there and the demand could be high for the few available picks . While there will be a firmer grasp on the availability of picks on draft night itself, a pair of teams could be emerging as potential targets for the Lakers.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Pistons and Hawks both are looking to move second round picks.

The Lakers are widely known to be pursuing a second-round draft selection. The Hawks (No. 44) and Detroit Pistons (No. 46) have picks in the 40s that are considered available, sources said.

Memorably, the No. 46 pick has been very, very good to the Lakers. Both Talen Horton-Tucker and Jordan Clarkson were selected 46th overall, and both went on to have successful careers with the purple and gold. Based on nothing but history, that 46th pick could be the one to target.

The Lakers have worked out a handful of prospects that are expected to be second round picks, most recently being Jabari Walker in Tuesday’s workout. The team obviously has confidence they’ll be able to move into the second round and has the money to do so. According to Hoops Rumors, the Lakers can send out $4.4 million in trades to buy a pick.

That would be more than enough to acquire at least one pick, and maybe two, though there are no signs yet that the Lakers are in the market for multiple picks. For now, though, their desire to buy a pick is a great sign that the Lakers are leaning into two of their biggest strengths: their scouting department and deep pockets.

