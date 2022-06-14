Are the Celtics still a threat to win banner 18?

The worst possible end to one of the most disappointing seasons in Lakers history would be the Boston Celtics regaining the edge in overall NBA titles (though most of those came when the league had fewer than half the teams it does now). And for a few games of these NBA Finals, it looked like the Celtics might just have the juice to get the job done.

Now, Golden State is back up 3-2, and on this episode of “I Love Basketball”, Raj and Sabreena debated whether Boston is cooked or if the Celtics can extend this series to seven, let alone hoist another championship banner. The two of them discussed what they’ve learned about each team over the course of the series, and why the Warriors have gotten better while the Celtics have started to come apart at the seams.

(Editor’s Note: I swear on all things good, you guys. If you just jinxed this and Boston comes back to win, I may never forgive you.)

They also share a great deal of love for Andrew Wiggins — Russell Westbrook, this could still be you — and mourn the young pup Timberwolves of the mid-2010s. They then finished up with Anthony Davis’ viral video and if it matters at all that Davis reportedly hasn’t touched a basketball since the end of the season.

