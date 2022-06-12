Anthony Davis demonstrates admirable work-life balance

By pretty much all accounts, Anthony Davis had a disappointing 2021-22 season. He came into the season bulked up with the expectation of playing more at center, which apparently negatively impacted his jumper along the way. He then suffered a pair of freak injuries that sidelined him for large chunks of the season, all while the Lakers stumbled and bumbled their way to missing the play-in game.

So, he did what any person who just went through a rough stretch at work would do.

Absolutely nothing related to work.

In a video clip that went viral this weekend, Anthony Davis said he hadn’t shot a basketball since early April.

Anthony Davis saying he hasn’t touched a basketball in awhile



it’s over… #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/bE3jdMVVPA — FADE (@FadeAwayLeBron) June 12, 2022

Predictably, the internet had a completely rational response to this eight-second clip, which came from a tour video for FazeClan’s Nuke Squad house. I could make an argument that he was joking. I could also point out that we don’t know when the video was shot.

But, honestly, the only takeaway I have from this video is good for you, AD.

This season sucked. He was injured for multiple chunks of it, including when it came to an end. His timeline is pretty spot-on as April 5 was the last game he played this season when he scored 21 points in a loss to the Suns.

It was always going to be a long offseason for the Lakers, figuratively and literally. He should absolutely be allowed some time off. So what if he hasn’t shot a basketball for two months? The offseason isn’t even halfway over. He has plenty of time to get in the gym.

Plus, in reality, AD only said the quiet part loud. Basketball isn’t a 365-day job for anyone in the league. And even if some players act like it is, that doesn’t mean AD or others should be held to that standard.

So let AD enjoy his offseason and admire him for his elite work-life balance that we should all strive for.

