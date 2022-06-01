 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracker: Everyone we know the Lakers have looked at in the 2022 NBA Draft

Even despite not having a draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Lakers are still casting their annually wide net on prospects in the pre-draft process.

By Jacob Rude
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: South Carolina at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2022 NBA draft roughly one month away, the Los Angeles Lakers have begun their predraft workouts. This comes despite the Lakers not owning a pick in this upcoming draft after various trades in recent years.

The team’s reported desire to potentially trade up into the second round paired with some of the prospects they’ve worked out being considered second-round draft picks by most means the team appears to be serious about buying a draft pick.

Below, we will keep a running list of everyone the Lakers have been linked or connected to, where they played last season and whether they worked out with the team, interviewed or the team is simply rumored to have an interest in them.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...