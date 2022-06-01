Tracker: Everyone we know the Lakers have looked at in the 2022 NBA Draft

With the 2022 NBA draft roughly one month away, the Los Angeles Lakers have begun their predraft workouts. This comes despite the Lakers not owning a pick in this upcoming draft after various trades in recent years.

The team’s reported desire to potentially trade up into the second round paired with some of the prospects they’ve worked out being considered second-round draft picks by most means the team appears to be serious about buying a draft pick.

Below, we will keep a running list of everyone the Lakers have been linked or connected to, where they played last season and whether they worked out with the team, interviewed or the team is simply rumored to have an interest in them.

