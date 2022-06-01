Lakers announce latest 2022 NBA draft workouts for Wednesday

The Lakers are continuing their predraft workout process with another workout on Wednesday, their fourth workout in total. Like every other workout, the focus is on undrafted free agents with a few familiar names mixed in.

Here’s the list of all the players taking part in the workout.

R.J. Cole - UConn

Jules Bernard - UCLA

Kur Kuath - Marquette

Jaden Shackelford - Alabama

Zyon Pullin – UC Riverside

David McCormack – Kansas

Obviously, the local kid in Jules Bernard will stick out after spending four seasons at UCLA. Bernard averaged 12.8 points last season for the Bruins, shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.7% from the 3-point line on 4.7 attempts per game. For his career, Bernard — listed at 6’7” — was a 35.4% shooter from range, topping out at 39.6% in his junior season.

David McCormack is another name many people might remember as he helped Kansas to a national title. An imposing post player, the 6’10”, 250-pound big man averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season. In the Final Four, McCormack scored 25 points in a win over Villanova and 15 and 10 rebounds in the title game against North Carolina.

In total, though, this is a group of players that will likely all go undrafted. Obviously, the Lakers aren’t going to target the cream of the crop in the draft without a pick nor are they likely going to workout any first-round prospect. The team turned an undrafted free agent in Austin Reaves into a consistent role player this past season and have a history of unearthing the hidden gems.

The handful of second-round prospects they’ve worked out have been noteworthy and they reportedly have expressed an interest in trading into the draft, but even then, expect the team’s workouts to continue to be comprised of prospects like this.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.