Lakers to hold first draft workout of 2022 on Tuesday

The Lakers announced their first set of draft workout participants on Monday, and the six prospects will take part in the first session as the team prepares for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

Here’s the full list of players the front office will bring in to evaluate on Tuesday:

There are clearly not many well-known names on the list, for a myriad of reasons. For one, the Lakers don’t currently have a pick in this year’s draft. The team could theoretically buy a second round draft pick, or could be targeting undrafted free agents like they did with Austin Reaves last offseason.

While not something they typically do, the Lakers have had a history of purchasing second rounds picks, having done so with Talen Horton-Tucker and Jordan Clarkson, for example.

DraftExpress’ top 100 rankings feature only Bouyea (at No. 86) among this set of draftees. Bouyea averaged 17.3 points per game to go with five rebounds and four assists per contest last season.

It’s pretty safe to assume, then, this general crop of recruits is likely going to be seen as undrafted free agents types, or players to potentially fill out the Lakers’ Summer League team. But the front office has been known to cast a wide net when it comes to draft workouts to get a chance to see as many prospects as possible, so this could be the latest example of that.

And after a handful of seasons with disrupted pre-draft workout schedules, this is also a return to normal of sorts for the Lakers and the NBA on that front as well. As a result, expect this to be the beginning of a healthy amount of prospects being worked out by the Lakers over the next month-plus before the draft on June 23.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.