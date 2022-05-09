Does the Kings’ hiring of Mike Brown impact the Lakers coaching search?

In reportedly hiring Mike Brown on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings knocked over the first domino of coaching free agency. While Brown was linked to the Lakers in the early stages of the Lakers search for a head coach, in recent weeks, he had not been mentioned as someone the team was targeting.

But it’s who the Kings didn’t hire that had the biggest impact on the Lakers coaching search. By choosing Brown over Mark Jackson, the Kings kept open the possibility that the most polarizing candidate on the market is still available for the Lakers to hire.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and I discuss the latest developments in the coaching search. After interviewing Jackson this week, it seems the Lakers are at least somewhat serious about Jackson as a candidate. But the team is also going to reportedly take the search slow while being deliberate to keep open the possibility of Utah’s Quin Snyder or Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers becoming available.

After that, we discuss the season finale of “Winning Time” and Magic Johnson’s remarkable performance in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals. Despite it being his rookie season at 20 years old, Magic had arguably the greatest moment of his career in the biggest stage in basketball. We also look back at the first season of the show and give out kudos to various actors and their portrayals of characters.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude and Christian at @RadRivas. And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.