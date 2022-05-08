 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kings set to reportedly hire Mike Brown as head coach

In a rare move, Sacramento will seemingly avoid making the worst decision possible by hiring Mike Brown - a rumored candidate as Lakers head coach - as their own head man over Mark Jackson.

By Jacob Rude
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Two Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images

The first name has reportedly come off the board in coaching free agency as the Sacramento Kings will reportedly hire former Lakers and Cavaliers coach Mike Brown. On top of being a former Lakers coach, Brown was also a rumored candidate for the franchise’s coaching vacancy this offseason as well.

Brown was initially mentioned as a candidate for the Lakers opening by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report in early April before Frank Vogel had even been hired. He was later mentioned by Dan Woike of the LA Times as well.

However, as the Lakers’ search has heated up to a number of interviews over the last week, Brown’s name has not been mentioned as a candidate that received one. The Lakers, though, reportedly intend on interviewing a number of candidates over Zoom, so it was possible they had already or were planning on interviewing Brown.

The biggest impact of Brown coming off the table is not necessarily him being unavailable but who it leaves still available in Jackson. A very divisive and polarizing candidate, Jackson has been interviewed by the Lakers and has a very, very big supporter within the franchise in LeBron James. Many — myself included — feel Jackson is a woefully underqualified candidate but, at the same time, Jackson was voted second in our SB Nations Reacts poll of who fans wanted as the next head coach.

As for Brown, while he is a quality candidate and one that could do a decent job in Sacramento, he never felt like someone who was getting serious interest from the Lakers and for decent reason. His last tenure didn’t end on the greatest of notes and the team has many other candidates they’re targeting to land the position above him.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

In This Stream

Who are the Lakers going to hire as their next head coach?

View all 47 stories

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...