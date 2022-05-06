The Lakers reportedly interviewed Terry Stotts for their head coaching job

Nearly a month after firing Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally conducted what may be the first interview of their ongoing search for their next head coach. Because at some point in between requesting permission to speak with Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin this week, the team also squeezed in an interview with former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, according to multiple reports.

Stotts was fired by the Blazers at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, and in 2016, LeBron James argued for him to win Coach of the Year over Steve Kerr.

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for the franchise’s coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. Stotts made the playoffs in eight straight seasons with Blazers, including two trips to conference semifinals and a berth in conference finals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2022

Can confirm that the Lakers interviewed former Portland coach Terry Stotts this week. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 7, 2022

The Lakers are conducting their initial wave of interviews over Zoom. They anticipate interviewing 8-10 candidates. Coaches are speaking with Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, Kurt Rambis, Jesse Buss and Joey Buss https://t.co/LMOJ2aePcH — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 7, 2022

After rumors of Stotts being someone the Lakers would look at first broke, I reached out to Dave Deckard of our sister site, Blazers Edge, for some thoughts on what he’d potentially bring to the table if the Lakers hired him.

You can check out all of Dave’s thoughts on Stotts’ strengths and weaknesses here, but Stotts does — at least on paper — profile as the type of offensive-minded coach who could aid the team’s scoring attack:

Rewind to Stotts’ earlier years in Portland and you’ll find some of the most mobile, beautiful basketball seen since Jack Ramsay patrolled the sidelines here. Playing off of Lillard, Portland scorers got open almost effortlessly. When a player was left unguarded, the pass was sure to follow. There was a time in Portland when pretty much every player blossomed as a scorer. The ledger of those who played their best seasons under Stotts is far longer than those who didn’t succeed in his system. A sense of camaraderie hung over the team with Stotts in charge. Good feelings and good spirits became the norm, win or lose. He approached issues with firm optimism. He also took responsibility when things didn’t go right, never foisting it on players or management, though both groups held their share of blame. You wouldn’t think it from seeing him bark at referees or looking like he ate rancid goat after a particularly bad play, but Stotts was one of the most positive people the Portland franchise has ever employed.

However, as our old friend Ben Rosales pointed out on Twitter, while the Lakers may genuinely be considering Stotts for the head coaching job, there is at least one potential bonus reason to get familiar with him:

This feels like a “we’d like to attach you to Ham/Griffin” interview. https://t.co/WpKfrTXR0S — Ben Rosales (@brosales12) May 7, 2022

As you may remember, the Lakers also interviewed Lionel Hollins and Jason Kidd as part of the coaching process where they ultimately settled on Vogel, and later named both men as assistants on his staff. So this could be a situation where even if they do truly consider Stotts for the lead opening, he may be a candidate for an assistant role, too.

