Which current Lakers could hang in the second round of the playoffs?

The co-hosts of “I Love Basketball” are back after a week off, and true to form, Raj Chipalu and Sabreena Merchant are having a delightful time watching good teams compete in the NBA playoffs. They shared their updates on their adopted teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks, while expressing some begrudging appreciation for the work of Chris Paul in this year’s postseason against the former team.

While discussing the playoffs, Raj and Sabreena considered if the Lakers have any players on their roster, beyond LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who would be capable of getting on the floor in a second-round series like the ones we’re watching. They go through what makes a good playoff role player, and which Lakers from the 2021-22 roster come closest to meeting that standard as of right now.

From there, the two get into the latest updates in the Lakers head coaching search, including the news that the team has expressed interest in Adrian Griffin. Raj and Sabreena outline what they want to see in a head coach and why they have faith in the Lakers to handle this process well.

Finally, they close out the podcast by talking about the only basketball team now playing at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Sparks, and Sabreena tries to convince Raj to join the bandwagon for the 2022 Sparks season.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.