Trevion Williams highlights Lakers’ third NBA draft prospect workout

The Lakers are hosting a third draft workout on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Much like the team’s second workout, the crop of players is highlighted by one prospect that is a potential second round draft pick, this time in the form of Trevion Williams of Purdue.

Here’s the full list of prospects taking part in the workout:

Omari Moore - San Jose State

Lester Quinones - Memphis

Trevion Williams - Purdue

Trey McGowens - Nebraska

Will Richardson - Oregon

Brison Gresham - Texas Southern

Williams is a big man that averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game in 20.1 minutes last season. He was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, having moved to the bench for his final season after being named All-Big Ten First Team in his junior season.

During that season, Williams averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.1 minutes. For his career, Williams is a 53.1% shooter from the field. He attempted only 29 3-pointers for his career, hitting nine of them.

Williams’ greatest strength as a big man is his incredible passing ability. At 6’10”, 265 pounds, Williams is not just an elite passer for his size, he’s a great passer for any size.

NBA Draft guru and Lakers fan Mike Garcia discussed Williams in one of his recent posts on his Substack. Here’s a snippet of that:

Trevion Williams is arguably the best passer out of the draft. With that line, you’d think he’s a point guard, but he’s a center. He was the post-up hub at Purdue, and exhibits Jokic-level passing ability by age. Why isn’t he ranked higher? He’s not over 7’ and he lacks range beyond 15’. Admittedly, there isn’t much optimism for him to add range considering he’s floated between 50% and 60% free throw shooting throughout his NCAA career. He’s also a bit foul-prone for an experienced player. Over 4 fouls per-40 is quite a bit, and this is why he’s been consistently listed as a second rounder to undrafted.

Outside of Williams, the group of players is comprised of undrafted options, which makes sense. While the Lakers do not own a draft pick, they have expressed a willingness to purchase one.

