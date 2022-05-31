NBA Finals Discussion Thread

The NBA playoffs have officially moved on to the NBA Finals, with the Boston Celtics winning a seven-game nail-biter over the Miami Heat to face the Golden State Warriors for a chance to break their 17-17 tie in all-time championships with the Los Angeles Lakers on the line.

And with those stakes, we know most of you — like all of us on the Silver Screen and Roll staff — are almost certainly going to be watching these games. So here is the full schedule, and a dedicated page where you can come hang out and discuss the matchups in the comments below as they get underway. All games will be televised on ABC.

