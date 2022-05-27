Why would Lakers fans be torn on a Warriors-Celtics finals series?

As if Lakers fans thought this season couldn’t have been disastrous enough, it appears they’re about to have to watch the Warriors and Celtics face off in the NBA Finals. Even worse, Boston matches up fairly well with Golden State and after all the work it took to tie the Celtics at 17 championships, the Lakers could once again be playing catchup.

One would think that’s reason enough for all Lakers fans to unite in rooting for either Miami in the next two games they’d have to win to knock Boston out or the Warriors if need be. Yet for some reason, some Lakers fans can’t quite get themselves to do root for Stephen Curry and Golden State.

This week on “The Hook,” Aaron Larsuel and I tried to figure out all the figures that would go into such a decision.

(To be absolutely clear, this is an easy one for me. There is no world that exists where I could find myself rooting in any way whatsoever for the Celtics. No chance whatsoever.)

A few factors to keep in mind even as I found myself judging anyone who would even consider rooting for Boston:

Because of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, maybe some Lakers fans might hate the Bay more than they hate Boston.

A fourth championship would tie Stephen Curry with LeBron James and bring him closer to Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson with Golden State primed to improve next season.

Some people get hit in the head really hard sometimes.

This was a really fun, wide-ranging conversation that featured all the above, plus a few stories from Aaron and my experiences in Boston, Curry’s resumé and what another championship would mean, the James-Curry rivalry, laughing at the Clippers and plenty more.

