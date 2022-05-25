 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lakers call on elected officials to ‘put policies in place to stop mass shootings in America’

In the wake of the latest mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Lakers’ released a statement urging policies to be put in place to stop future mass shootings from happening.

By Jacob Rude
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

One day after the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Los Angeles Lakers released a statement calling for elected officials to make a change and put policies into place to stop more mass shootings from happening.

LeBron James, who also publicly called for stricter gun control laws following the Jacob Blake shooting in 2020, reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

On Tuesday, 19 children and at least two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history with the Virginia Tech shooting and Sandy Hook shooting the only ones with a higher death toll.

The Lakers weren’t the only team to make their voices heard in the wake of this latest massacre. Prior to the Mavericks-Warriors Western Conference Finals game on Tuesday, a moment of silence was held, with the shooting in Uvalde taking place just hours before the game in the same state.

On Wednesday, prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat held a moment of silence was held before Miami put up a statement on the video board in a similar tone to the Lakers’ statement, urging support for common sense gun laws.

The Cavaliers also put out a statement on Wednesday asking for solutions from lawmakers and leaders of the nation.

Perhaps the strongest emotional reaction and plea to the shootings came from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, whose father was killed by gunmen in 1984. Prior to his game on Tuesday, Kerr gave an impassioned plea for more comprehensive gun control laws to be put into place.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...