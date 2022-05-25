Lakers call on elected officials to ‘put policies in place to stop mass shootings in America’

One day after the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Los Angeles Lakers released a statement calling for elected officials to make a change and put policies into place to stop more mass shootings from happening.

LeBron James, who also publicly called for stricter gun control laws following the Jacob Blake shooting in 2020, reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Like cmon! What are we doing as a Nation man!!!!??? https://t.co/bWc8tcZjDt — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 25, 2022

On Tuesday, 19 children and at least two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history with the Virginia Tech shooting and Sandy Hook shooting the only ones with a higher death toll.

The Lakers weren’t the only team to make their voices heard in the wake of this latest massacre. Prior to the Mavericks-Warriors Western Conference Finals game on Tuesday, a moment of silence was held, with the shooting in Uvalde taking place just hours before the game in the same state.

Touching moment of silence for Michael Coyne and the victims of the Uvalde shooting pic.twitter.com/zSpm584MIs — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 25, 2022

On Wednesday, prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat held a moment of silence was held before Miami put up a statement on the video board in a similar tone to the Lakers’ statement, urging support for common sense gun laws.

After a moment of silence for those killed in Texas school shooting, the Heat posted this on video board: pic.twitter.com/SoMtqP63al — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 26, 2022

The Cavaliers also put out a statement on Wednesday asking for solutions from lawmakers and leaders of the nation.

Perhaps the strongest emotional reaction and plea to the shootings came from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, whose father was killed by gunmen in 1984. Prior to his game on Tuesday, Kerr gave an impassioned plea for more comprehensive gun control laws to be put into place.

