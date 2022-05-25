Terry Stotts reportedly interviewed in-person with Lakers, Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson to follow

The Lakers have reportedly begun the next step of their search for a head coach with an in-person interview with the Terry Stotts on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Stotts is one of three candidates that are reportedly finalists for the position along with Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson, the latter two of which will have their in-person interviews.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 25, 2022

Can confirm @wojespn report. Former Portland Terry Stotts interviewed in person with the Lakers, the first of the candidates to speak with the team in person. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 25, 2022

The in-person interview process included meeting with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who was not part of the initial stage of interviews. As noted, the interviews took place in person in Los Angeles.

Stotts was considered one of the early favorites alongside Ham in the initial stage of the interview process. Depending on their thought process for next season, one aspect that could make him an intriguing option for the Lakers is his willingness to reportedly coach Russell Westbrook.

Terry Stotts is intrigued with potentially coaching Russell Westbrook and believes he can help him be more effective and comfortable with his role than he was last season https://t.co/IhmHHBss0m — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 25, 2022

Stotts’ success in Portland offensively does make him an interesting candidate. It would be a drastic change from the defensive-minded Frank Vogel that coached the team over the last three seasons. But as a retread option who had an unceremonious ending in Portland isn’t the most appealing of options overall.

For as slow as the whole process has been, these final stages should mean the Lakers are finally nearing the hiring of a head coach.

