Terry Stotts reportedly interviewed in-person with Lakers, Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson to follow

The Lakers began their in-person interview process this week, starting with former Blazers coach Terry Stotts with interviews with Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson to come.

By Jacob Rude
The Lakers have reportedly begun the next step of their search for a head coach with an in-person interview with the Terry Stotts on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Stotts is one of three candidates that are reportedly finalists for the position along with Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson, the latter two of which will have their in-person interviews.

The in-person interview process included meeting with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who was not part of the initial stage of interviews. As noted, the interviews took place in person in Los Angeles.

Stotts was considered one of the early favorites alongside Ham in the initial stage of the interview process. Depending on their thought process for next season, one aspect that could make him an intriguing option for the Lakers is his willingness to reportedly coach Russell Westbrook.

Stotts’ success in Portland offensively does make him an interesting candidate. It would be a drastic change from the defensive-minded Frank Vogel that coached the team over the last three seasons. But as a retread option who had an unceremonious ending in Portland isn’t the most appealing of options overall.

For as slow as the whole process has been, these final stages should mean the Lakers are finally nearing the hiring of a head coach.

