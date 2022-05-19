LeBron James says the plan is still for him to play with his son Bronny in NBA

Over the past couple of months, LeBron James hinted multiple times that his goal is to play with his first-born Bronny James in the league one day. The King has gone out of his way to even say that his future will depend on whatever happens to Bronny, which right now obviously still remains uncertain.

But in a Q and A session on Twitter, James further confirmed that he remains steadfast on his goal to play with his son.

That's the plan! God willing — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

As we all know, Bronny is currently a junior enrolled at Sierra Canyon School and a perennial starter for their varsity basketball team. According to his scouting report, the 6-foot-3 17-year-old has built a reputation for his shooting, lockdown perimeter defense, and passing skills.

He’s currently rated as a four-star player and is ranked 43rd in his 2023 high school class. Right now, Bronny is projected to be an early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny’s career path makes his father’s time in the league more interesting. He will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024, which means LeBron potentially just needs to wait two more seasons until he gets to play with his son.

However, Bronny hasn’t determined where he plays after he graduates high school. The assumption for Bronny is that he goes straight to the NBA but note that he can still consider suiting up in the NCAA (where he has reportedly been recruited) or even ing the NBA G League.

But wherever he goes next, while LeBron waits for his son to make it to the NBA, he can still challenge him to a few more games of one-on-one to prepare... as long as he doesn’t break his court anymore.

The last time we actually played I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn't finish the game. ‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Jokes aside, it’s difficult to blame James for wanting to play with his son. Any proud father would probably do the same thing. It’ll be up to Bronny to determine what transpires in the next two years. But right now, given how determined LeBron is to accomplish his goal, it’s looking like he and his son will one day accomplish the improbable feat of becoming the NBA’s first father-son duo to team up.

Will that happen on the Lakers? Only time — and their ongoing draft pick situation — will tell.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Nicole on Twitter at @nicoleganglani